Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $352,914.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 337.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

