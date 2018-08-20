Burst (BURST) Market Capitalization Hits $16.46 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. Burst has a market cap of $16.46 million and $66,353.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,974,962,399 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex, C-CEX, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

