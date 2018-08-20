Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 140.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In related news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $287,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,104 shares in the company, valued at $516,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,546. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.