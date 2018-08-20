Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Brown-Forman has outperformed the industry in the past year driven by an impressive surprise trend. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results marked its fourth straight earnings beat. The quarter also marked the seventh straight growth in underlying sales. The company has been gaining from solid growth in underlying sales, improved margins, continued momentum at its focus categories and strength in Jack Daniels. Further, management remains optimistic about its premium American whiskey and tequila brands. Moreover, the company expects to deliver solid earnings growth in fiscal 2019 backed by strength in its business and gains from the tax reform. However, price increase of Jack Daniel’s in the European Union due to the recently imposed 25% tariff increase on U.S. imports is likely to hurt the company’s sales and profits. Further, the company expects the intense competition in developed economies to hinder results.”

BF.B has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.30.

NYSE BF.B opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 18.00%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

