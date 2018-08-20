Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $29.04 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $295,881.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,851.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $906,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,264 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,536 shares of company stock worth $3,745,389. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,378,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 17.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,741,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 263,030 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,898,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

