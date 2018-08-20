Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth $240,324,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,823,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,442,000 after purchasing an additional 150,157 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 962,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

