Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,189,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,358 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $373,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $44.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

