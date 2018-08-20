Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $24.66 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,489.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,174 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $76.16 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

