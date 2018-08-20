Brokers Set Expectations for Cabot Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of CBT opened at $64.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 104.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5,625.0% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, Director Michael M. Morrow acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Patrick Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,096 shares of company stock worth $5,890,115. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

