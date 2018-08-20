Brokers Offer Predictions for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESES. ValuEngine raised shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

NASDAQ:ESES opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 497,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 988.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,321,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 133,718 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

