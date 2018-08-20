Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN) PT at $324.55

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 324.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURN. Cfra set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Societe Generale set a CHF 270 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 309 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of VTX ZURN traded up CHF 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching CHF 314.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.