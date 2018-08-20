Brokerages Set United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Target Price at $21.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United Insurance by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Insurance by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Insurance by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,730. The company has a market cap of $891.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $182.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.89 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. equities analysts predict that United Insurance will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business, through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products consist of condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St.

