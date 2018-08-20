Brokerages Set TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) PT at $57.67

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 54,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,487. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $51.85.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

