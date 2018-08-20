Brokerages Set Qudian Inc – (QD) Price Target at $21.75

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $137,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $7.35 on Friday. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.67 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Qudian will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

