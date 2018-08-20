Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (GGG) Target Price at $49.04

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graco by 727.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 10,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Graco has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

