Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) PT at $8.60

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Santander upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,693 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 22,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,789. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $626.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

