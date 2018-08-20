Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (ARCO) PT at $11.30

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Arcos Dorados declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

