Brokerages Set Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Price Target at $38.75

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Acacia Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $106,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. FMR LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 108.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 45.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,767,000 after purchasing an additional 556,674 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,035,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 11,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,031. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

