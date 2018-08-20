Brokerages Set $9.50 Target Price for Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG)

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Computer Task Group’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research raised Computer Task Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.06 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.30%. sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

