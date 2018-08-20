Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will report sales of $768.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $767.00 million and the highest is $769.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.00 million. Avaya’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 17,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Avaya has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

