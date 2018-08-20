Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,722,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $103,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000.

AWI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. 8,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

