Brokerages Expect Aquantia Corp (AQ) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aquantia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Aquantia posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aquantia.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aquantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aquantia in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE AQ opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.91 million and a P/E ratio of -25.33. Aquantia has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.49.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

