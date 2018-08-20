Brokerages Expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) to post $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Anadarko Petroleum reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year sales of $13.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $16.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anadarko Petroleum.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,290,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 172.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $10,841,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 28.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,017. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.