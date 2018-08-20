Brokerages Anticipate Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.62. Hi-Crush Partners posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCLP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of HCLP opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 297.03%.

In related news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $159,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 857,878 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 47.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 321,728 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

