Brokerages Anticipate Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.69 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

DFRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:DFRG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

In other news, CFO Neil H. Thomson bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,175 shares of company stock worth $206,661 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,594,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 390,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 437,625.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 318,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 272,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 83,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

