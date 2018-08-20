Brokerages Anticipate CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report sales of $4.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 million and the lowest is $4.70 million. CryoPort posted sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $18.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 million to $19.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $33.86 million to $40.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The business had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $256,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $29,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter valued at $43,068,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 507.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,357 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in CryoPort by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 603,540 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 205.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,068 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 291,737 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 4.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 426,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,836. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.85.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

