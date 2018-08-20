Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.65 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $603.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.90 million and the lowest is $595.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $587.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 686,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,526. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply