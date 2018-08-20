Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $603.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.90 million and the lowest is $595.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $587.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $616.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 686,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,526. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

