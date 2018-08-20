Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,327,000. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,413,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 264,628 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,941,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 133.66%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

