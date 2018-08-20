Brokerages Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

In other news, insider Pamela P. Palmer bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $193,192. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

