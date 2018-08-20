Bradley Francis Shamla Sells 2,895 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.05, for a total transaction of C$136,209.75.

Bradley Francis Shamla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enbridge alerts:

On Friday, June 29th, Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,840 shares of Enbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.90, for a total transaction of C$130,356.00.

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$47.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,604. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of C$37.36 and a twelve month high of C$52.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.671 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. GMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.