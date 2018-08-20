Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,700 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 44,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.79 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 130.30%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

