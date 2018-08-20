Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stake Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,283 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $38,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $132.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $132.61.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

