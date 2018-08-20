Boston Partners Has $4.33 Million Stake in Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 35,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “$32.10” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other Continental Building Products news, VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $105,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

