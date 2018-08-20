Boston Partners Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,220 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nucor were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 31,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 55,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $3,663,050.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $996,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,562,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

