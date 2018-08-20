Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $97,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 86.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Booking by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,860.25 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,630.56 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.39 EPS. analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.