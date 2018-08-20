BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,598 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Select Medical by 2,189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Select Medical stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 39,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $816,896.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,986,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,252,118.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 496,387 shares of company stock worth $9,368,844. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

