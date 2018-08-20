BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 16,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $567,700.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,350.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $3,085,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 101,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,336 and sold 319,412 shares valued at $11,217,893. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.15 million. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 268.43% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

