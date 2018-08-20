BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,073 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 915.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter valued at $44,519,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 1st quarter valued at $40,933,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 10,579.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 481,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476,935 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,583,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,929,000 after purchasing an additional 448,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,351,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “$57.21” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.