Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of BHBK stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $586.45 million, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. research analysts anticipate that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Blue Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $160,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 218.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $459,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

