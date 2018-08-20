Bloom Energy (BE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,471. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

In other Bloom Energy news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New bought 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Randy W. Furr bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,346,333 shares of company stock worth $20,194,995 over the last ninety days.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.