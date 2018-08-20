BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0044912344541 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.