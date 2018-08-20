BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Cut by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $475.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.62 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.25.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

