Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

