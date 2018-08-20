Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

HAWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAWK remained flat at $$45.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.72. Blackhawk Network has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAWK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Blackhawk Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

