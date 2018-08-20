BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 94,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 259,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $114.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

