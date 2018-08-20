Bitcoin Scrypt Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $122,749.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009505 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

