Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 325,788 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 927.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Intel by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 302,961 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Summit Insights lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $60,510.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

