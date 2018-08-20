Biegel & Waller LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)

Biegel & Waller LLC cut its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,244 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 417.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 355,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 286,791 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 179,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of -0.14.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director John J. Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,685.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $40,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $87,769 in the last three months. 23.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

