Biegel & Waller LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Biegel & Waller LLC grew its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.3% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $123.85 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $96.90 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $1,253,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

