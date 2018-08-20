BidaskClub Upgrades Oritani Financial (ORIT) to “Hold”

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIT opened at $16.35 on Friday. Oritani Financial has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $745.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,664,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 334,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 254,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 584.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 247,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,367,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 167,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,903 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.